Michigan made gift ideas and holiday deals now online.

LIVONIA, Mich. (WLNS) With the holiday shopping season looking a little differnt this year, here is an idea for you. Buy Michigan Now, a campaign designed to promoting and rejuvenating Michigan businesses, is urging residents to think carefully about how and where they do their holiday shopping. The initiative has released its largest ever annual Holiday Gift Guide, as well as Holiday Deals in collaboration with Michigan-based businesses.

This is the fourteenth edition of the gift guide, which this year features 200 ideas across twenty categories. Viewers of the gift guide will find a dropdown menu of categories with ten items listed in each. Clicking on an item will take the visitor to a Michigan company’s website where they can purchase the item suggested, and search additional products offered by these Michigan-based companies.

“There has arguably not been a more important year to buy locally than this one,” said Buy Michigan Now founder, Lisa Diggs. “We hope these tools will inspire consumers to put more thought into the impact of their buying decisions and make it easier for people to keep more dollars close to home.”

This year, in an effort to help small businesses compete with huge online retailers and big box stores, Buy Michigan Now has also launched a Holiday Deals Program where consumers can find discounts on individual items or entire product lines from Michigan companies. By gathering multiple discounts in one location, the campaign hopes to help smaller companies make a bigger splash than they could on their own, while offering valuable savings to consumers. New discounts are being added daily, and the majority will run now until December 15, 2020.

The Holiday section of the www.BuyMichiganNow.co also features a Grocery Guide to aid customers in serving local products during the season as well as a list of shops that focus on Michigan-made products by region.

Buy Michigan Now is funded by Michigan-based organizations that become paying members and sponsors. Businesses interested in joining the campaign may do so online by visiting the website. Organizations interested in becoming sponsors of the campaign or any of its programs may contact Lisa Diggs via Lisa@BuyMichiganNow.com