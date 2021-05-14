Michigan-made product featured on Shark Tank

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you ever been floating on a lake and suddenly began craving a burger? Two Michigan boaters who appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank on Friday have a solution: the Float ‘N’ Grill.

Shark Tank features small business owners pitching their product ideas to investors.

Michael Bashawaty and Jeremy Quillico are two Plymouth men who developed the Float ‘N’ Grill, an apparatus that lets your grill float on the water.

The duo appeared on the show’s 8:00 p.m. broadcast.

Investor Daniel Lubetzky, owner of the KIND bar brand, invested in the duo’s product, offering the two

“$100,000 plus $100,000 as a loan for a 22.5% stake, and 50% of any licensing deals.”

The Float ‘N’ Grill boasts a built-in igniter, an eco-friendly grease trap and wave-resistant design.

Check out the Float ‘N’ Grill’s website here.