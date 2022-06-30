WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – A Michigan man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly participating in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. capitol.

Luke Michael Lints, 27, from Traverse City, has been charged with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor charges in D.C.

He was arrested in Traverse City and will appear in the Western District Court.

Authorities say Lints was part of the pro-Trump rioters that attacked law enforcement at the U.S. capitol on January 6, 2021.

Documents say that Lints participated in the clash with police in the Lower West Terrace. Lints allegedly used a police riot shield to prevent a police officer from closing a door.

Lints was also allegedly part of the crowd outside of a tunnel where a police officer was being attacked by insurrectionists.

Since January 6, 2021, more than 800 people have been arrested, with 250 being charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.