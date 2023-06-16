MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLNS)- A 19-year-old Michigan man has been arrested by the FBI after allegedly threatening an East Lansing synagogue with violence.

Sean Pietala from Pickford was arrested after threatening to attack the Shaarey Zedek Congregation Synagogue, FBI officials said in a statement on Friday.

In a photo provided by the Bureau, Pietala planned the attack using his phone’s notes app.

In the app, Pietala supposedly planned to bring Molotov cocktails, pipe bombs, two STAG-15s (a form of AR-15,) a 12 gauge shotgun, two Glock 18 pistols and a fully automatic AKM, a variant of the AK-47 file.

A date of March 15, 2024, was listed as well, likely the date of the planned attack.

According to investigators, Pietala espoused neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, pro-mass shooting media, and a desire to be a mass killer on social media.

After searching Pietala’s home, investigators found firearms, knives, multiple guns, a Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, and military manuals.

“No American should face threats against them based on their race or religion,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Crimes like the one alleged in this complaint have a profound effect not only on the intended target, but on their entire community. I would like to thank the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office for their close collaboration during this investigation. Every Michigander should rest assured that law enforcement at all levels are working together to ensure that those who engage in this type of behavior see justice under the law.”