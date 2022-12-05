GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan man faces two charges of ethnic intimidation after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats outside of a synagogue near Detroit.

Hassan Yehia Chokr was arrested in Dearborn on Saturday, one day after the incident allegedly took place at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

According to Stop Antisemitism, a national organization focused on exposing people that commit or incite hateful acts against Jewish people, posted photos of the suspect outside of the temple, claiming that he was shouting “(expletive) the Jews” and “(expletive) Israel” as parents were dropping their children off for day care.

Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald approved the two charges Sunday.

“Antisemitic and racist threats or ethnic intimidation of any kind will not be tolerated in our community, and every such incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” McDonald said in a statement.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Chokr was arrested Saturday by officers from the Dearborn Police Department for a separate incident and was transferred to the custody of the Bloomfield Township Police Department after the charges were filed Sunday.

A felony charge of ethnic intimidation is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000.