GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly one year after Michigan State Police asked for help finding a stolen cabin in northern Michigan, a man has been charged in the case.

MSP says 43-year-old Jeremy Knoll from Kalkaska was arraigned Monday on one count of receiving and concealing stolen property worth between $1,000 and $20,000.

According to investigators, the 12-by-28-foot cabin was stolen from a property in Kalkaska County sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, 2021. Troopers asked the public for help on Feb. 16, 2022.

The public plea wound up helping investigators. A tip led them to search Knoll’s property, where they found the cabin with added sheet metal attached to the sides to alter its appearance. According to MSP, the serial numbers of the stolen cabin matched the one found on Knoll’s property.

An arrest warrant was authorized on Dec. 27, 2022, and Knoll was arrested on Jan. 1, 2023.

If found guilty, Knoll faces up to five years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. His bond was set at $20,000. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 27.

State police are still investigating and did not rule out more arrests.