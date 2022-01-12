Michigan man charged with threatening Otsego County judge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An Otsego County man faces up to 20 years in prison after being charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism.

Jonathan Brisson, 32 of Vanderbilt, allegedly threatened Otsego County Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter on Facebook.

Brisson was given a $50,000 bond and is ordered to not have any contact with Judge Hunter or the court building.

He also cannot possess guns, alcohol or drugs and if he is released on bond, he must undergo community mental health evaluation before release.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, “Brisson posted several times to Facebook with direct threats toward Judge Hunter, including saying he challenges the judge to a duel, threatening decapitation and “leading the civil war against the children in office.”

The AG’s office says that Brisson admitted that he was angry towards Judge Hunter for granting a personal protection order against him.

“Threats against public officials will not be tolerated by my office,” Nessel said in a press release. “The facts of this case include very direct and detailed threats that cross the line between free speech and criminal behavior.”

A probable cause conference is set for January 20 at 1:30 p.m.