Michigan man found guilty of Assault with Intent to murder in road rage incident

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man has been found guilty of Assault with Intent to Murder, Felony Firearm and Carrying a Concealed Weapon today after a road-rage incident in Hanover Township.

On March 28, 2020 Christopher King entered into a high-speed chase with victim Ty Marshall on Grover Rd.

King used an AR-15 and a handgun to fire at the victim. The incident ended when the victim arrived at his home and grabbed a shotgun to defend himself from King who was in his driveway.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. They were very diligent in hearing the evidence, weighing it carefully and applying the law,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

“I also want to thank Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Hull for doing an outstanding job in preparing and presenting the case to the jury, and also thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for their excellent work in investigating this case; in particular, I want to note the work done by Deputies Faouzi, Mercure and Barlond. They did a great job,” said Jarzynka.

King is set to be sentenced in front of Judge John McBain on November 24.