Michigan man loses hunting license over killing wolves and bald eagles

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan man will serve a jail sentence and lose his hunting license permanently after pleading guilty to wildlife crimes for killing wolves and bald eagles in the Upper Peninsula.

Kurt Duncan was sentenced to 90 days in jail after making a plea deal in a Chippewa County court. The Pickford man was charged with numerous wildlife crimes, including illegally harvesting 18 gray wolves.

Duncan was also accused of killing and disposing of three bald eagles. Duncan expressed remorse Tuesday and said the eagles were not intentionally caught. Duncan won’t have to serve 30 days of the 90-day sentence if he timely pays penalties and meets other conditions of probation.