Michigan man pleads guilty to threatening elected officials

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Daniel Thompson, 63, of Clare County plead guilty on Tuesday to three counts of malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications service provider.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office said that Thompson made threats via “voicemails, emails and phone conversations” to the offices of Senator Debbie Stabenow and Representative Elissa Slotkin.

“Malicious use of a service provided by a telecommunications service provider” charges come a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine.’

Two of the charges were in Livingston County, the third was in Clare County.

Judge Shauna N. Murphy of Livingston County’s 53H District Court sentenced Thompson to the following terms this afternoon, per a press release:

Two years of probation;

No early discharge from probation;

A suspended sentence of 6 months in the Livingston County jail, pending successful completion of probation;

Mental health and anger management treatment;

No possession of fire arms;

No consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, or marijuana except as prescribed;

Must submit to random drug and alcohol tests; and

Mo direct or indirect contact with Sen. Stabenow, Rep. Slotkin or their staff.

“My office will not stand for threatening behavior directed at our public officials,” Nessel said. “I recognize Mr. Thompson’s admission of guilt and appreciate my team’s work to ensure there’s accountability in this case. Public servants must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation and fear.”

The Clare County charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.