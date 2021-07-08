Michigan man sentenced in federal hate crime case

MONROE, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan was sentenced in federal court today for assaulting a black teenager in a state park in Monroe.

“The defendant brutally attacked teenagers at a public beach because these young people are Black,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Hate-fueled violent crimes like this have no place in our communities. Protecting Americans from hate crimes is a top priority of the Justice Department and we will use every tool available to bring perpetrators to justice.”

43-year-old Lee Mout pleaded guilty to willfully causing bodily injury.

Police say that Mout went to a public beach and told a group of teenagers that black people weren’t allowed on the beach. He then hit the victim with a bike lock – breaking his jaw and knocking out teeth.

Mout was sentenced to 5 years in prison with three years of supervised release.

“Our office is committed to protecting the rights of all citizens, and prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin for the Eastern District of Michigan. “The cowardly and unprovoked attack on this young victim is terribly disturbing. Every individual citizen has the right to not live in fear of violence or attack based on the color of their skin.”