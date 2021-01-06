Michigan members of Congress react to riots in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS)– No matter what side you stand with, Republicans, Democrats, or Independents, there’s no disagreeing on what happened at our U.S. Capitol today was unnerving and upsetting.

“Everyone just feels shame and exhaustion and like a pain in the heart for our democracy,” said Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

“It’s a tragic day as an American, as a member of Congress, I’m going to do everything I can to prevent something like this from every happening again because it’s disturbing, it’s not the way our great democratic republic conducts itself and the violet events of this day need to be condemned,” said Republican Congressman John Moolenaar.

Moolenaar says he was evacuated from his office building after police found a suspicious package and that’s when crowds started to form.

“We had to evacuate to a different location and at that time we started monitoring the events of the crowd which ultimately became very unlawful,” said Moolenaar.

Slotkin says she was walking to the House Gallery when she heard yelling and glass breaking. She says she also say Capitol Police trying to keep people inside safe. “

Slotkin says she was walking to the House Gallery when she heard yelling and glass breaking. She says she also say Capitol Police trying to keep people inside safe.

“I literally saw a policeman putting his weight into keeping people out, like he’s leaning against the door people are punching through the glass and he had his physical body weight trying to keep people out, a true act of heroism,” Slotkin added.

Through Wednesday night, Congress is still working on approving Joe Biden’s presidential victory, but the question is, how do we move forward after today’s event…”I think it represents a real low point in American politics, my hope is that it’s such a shock to the system like an electrical shock that it kind of resets our politics a bit,” said Slotkin.