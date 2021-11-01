Michigan men charged with multiple sexual assaults, Co-defendant pleads guilty

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Attorney General Dana Nessel announces a man from Clio, Michigan faces up to life in prison for multiple sexual assaults involving an underage girl.

The assaults began when the victim was 14-years-old from 2014 until 2015.

58-year-old, John Digiacomo is charged in two counties connected to the assaults.

In Genesee County, Digiacomo is charged with:

three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC), felonies punishable by life in prison;

one count of second-degree CSC, a felony punishable by 15 years in prison;

three counts of third-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison;

one count of fourth-degree CSC, a high court misdemeanor punishable by two years and/or $500 fine;

one count of assault with a dangerous weapon; a felony punishable by four years and/or $2,000 fine; and

one count of felony firearm, a felony punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for the felony or attempted felony conviction.

In Tuscola County, Digiacomo is charged with:

two counts of first-degree CSC, felonies punishable by life in prison;

one count of second-degree CSC, a felony punishable by 15 years in prison;

two counts of third-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison; and

one count of fourth-degree CSC, a high court misdemeanor punishable by two years and/or $500 fine.

He was arraigned Friday in Genesee County and given a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

39-year-old, Patrick Maule who is Digiacomo’s co-defendant also pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct which is punishable for 15 years in prison. He also pleads guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct which is punishable for up to two years or worth a $500 fine.

In Tuscola County, Maule pleads guilty to:

three counts of third-degree CSC, felonies punishable by 15 years in prison;

one count of assault with a dangerous weapon; a felony punishable by four years and/or $2,000 fine; and

one count of felony firearm, a felony punishable by two years consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for the felony or attempted felony conviction.

Maule and Digicomo victimized a teen starting at 14-years-old.

In Michigan, anyone under 16 can’t legally consent to sexual activity. When she attempted to cut ties with the men, there were death threats.

Maule is set for sentencing in Tuscola County on Dec. 7th.

“This case is an example of the commitment my office maintains to securing accountability for those who long felt silenced,” Nessel said. “Survivors of sexual assault deserve to see their abusers brought to justice, even if the assault happened years ago.”