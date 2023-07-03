“God, if you’re up there, please help me. I need your help.”

Six years ago Kalen Coffelt sat down with 6 News. With two years of sobriety under his belt, he walked us through how he became addicted to heroin.

It started with a prescription for opioids to numb the pain from two knee surgeries. But when that habit became too expensive, he sought a cheaper high with heroin.

Separately, Andy Hirst was also hooked on heroin.

“My son hated the drug dealers. He hated them with a passion. He hated the drug. He hated everything about it,” said Mike Hirst, his father.

It also started with prescription pills. But at 24 years old, Andy’s addiction did kill him.

Six years ago, his dad Mike sat down with 6 News, sharing his final moments with his son on that devastating day, May 17th, 2010.

“He’s lying on the ground, and the paramedics are trying to revive him. Sit and watch that for 30 minutes. You know, you wanna, you wanna come across something that you never want to do, that’d be it.”

Kalen says, during his addiction, he wanted something different.

“I wanted something else. I wanted life. joy, happiness. That’s what I wanted.”

And today, that’s what he has. Now eight years sober with a loving wife, a home, a dog, a budding career, and big plans for his future, Kalen takes his recovery day by day. Terrified to go back to the dark times, he looks ahead, cautiously planning out his days, staying far from highly addictive behaviors and dangerous substances and the people who use them and close to those helping keep him clean.

Mike Hirst is among them.

He created the non-profit “Andy’s Angels” in memory of his son Andy, and more recently he opened “Andy’s Place,” an apartment complex in Jackson giving people hope, a safe place to live, heal, recover, and get the resources they need to stay clean. That’s something Hirst and his family tried so hard to do for Andy.

“One of the last conversations I ever had with him he goes, ‘Dad, I just don’t have a purpose in life. I’m just a burden on the family. I’m a burden on you’,” said Mike. “And he died three days later.”

“I couldn’t imagine a life without drugs,” said Kalen. “It was hard to just see beyond that, what being clean looked like. Let alone, you know, having a great career, a successful marriage, um, you know, these things are a blessing. When we’re fighting to stay sober, that you have to nurture that like kindling, a fire, right? And don’t let go.”

“You have to pursue it. You have to chase it every single day as if you were trying to get high and maintain that addiction. You have to feed your recovery twice as much. Do not give up. Dig in and find some hope from somewhere because getting clean is the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”