EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mental health has come up repeatedly since a man allegedly killed three and injured five more at Michigan State University’s campus Monday.

According to Robert Sheehan, CEO of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan, it’s encouraged to talk about the shooting to process it.

Sheehan added that not verbally processing a traumatic event can affect a person years down the line.

“I urge people to talk among friends, among families,” said Sheehan. “Even those of us far away from East Lansing who feel impacted by it because we heard about it, should just talk about it openly.”

Sheehan additionally offered some insight into the suspected shooter’s struggles with mental health.

He said that people who are struggling can stop going to therapy, stop receiving support from friends and family and even stop taking their medication.

Sheehan concluded his thoughts by saying that in times of stress, people typically do one of two things.

“One is to push people away. One is to pull them close,” said Sheehan. “This is the time to pull them close.”