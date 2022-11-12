STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, (Mich.) WLNS — A 60-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Friday evening in Stockbridge Township.

Officials said the crash happened when a pickup truck driving west on Dexter Trail struck a motorcycle driving north on Stockbridge Road.

The pickup truck driver, a 41-year-old man from Gregory, received minor injuries.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man from Farmington Hills, was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash. According to officials, alcohol was a factor.

Anybody with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8202