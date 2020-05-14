Michigan Nascar Race will be rescheduled

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2016, file photo, a track marshall waves a yellow caution flag during a NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y. As NASCAR speeds back to the race track during the coronavirus pandemic the series has a heavy responsibility to set a safety standard that doesn’t slow the return of other sports. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

NASCAR has officially announced that the FireKeepers Casino 400 race weekend at Michigan International Speedway has been postponed.

The weekend was supposed to run June 5 through June 7, but will be rescheduled for a later date.

Michigan International Speedway confirmed in a press release that they will continue to work with NASCAR officials, while monitoring the ongoing coronavirus epidemic through updates from local and federate government and health officials.

“We want to thank our loyal fans who were set to attend our June race weekend,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “The health and safety of our guests, stakeholders, employees and community are of the upmost importance. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times and we look forward to racing again soon at Michigan International Speedway.”

Michigan International Speedway urged fans to get the latest news, including information on previously purchased tickets, by visiting their website.