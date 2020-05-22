Michigan National Guard aids residents in Midland while fighting COVID-19

Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities responded to a request from Michigan State Police (MSP) to aid evacuating residents following massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.

Michigan National Guard members were dispatched to help evacuate 21 individuals, as well as six dogs and two cats threatened by the flooding. Guard members utilized equipment such as Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTVs) that are capable of driving through high water for this mission.

This support continued on Thursday, where Michigan National Guard members assisted local first responders with door-to-door wellness checks for residents in locations hit hard by the flood, checking that residents were accounted for and not in need of medical attention. I

n addition to assisting community members, Michigan National Guard members recovered and removed books from a flooded library in Midland.

This rapid response was accomplished while the Michigan National Guard remains heavily integrated into the State of Michigan’s fight against COVID-19.

Nearly 1,000 guard members are also continuing support for COVID-19 humanitarian response missions including support at Food Bank sites across the state, logistics aid for medical equipment, medical screening operations, planning augmentation and COVID-19 testing at Department of Corrections facilities.

“Working in partnership local first responders, the swift and effective response by the men and women of the Michigan National Guard to serve the needs of citizens impacted by these floods is another example of the guard’s integral role in our communities as dedicated public servants, “ said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.