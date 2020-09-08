Michigan National Guard to assist with COVID-19 testing in Allegan and Clinton Counties

Allegan County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan National Guard will offer COVID-19 testing this week in the communities of Plainwell and St. Johns.

Testing locations and times include:

St. Johns: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds, 800 W. Sickles Street, St. Johns

Plainwell: Thursday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Kenyon Park, 929 Lincoln Parkway, Plainwell

The Michigan National Guard has more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with community COVID-19 testing.

These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols.

“COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our state and we must all remain disciplined in our adherence to guidance from public health officials as we strive to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from this disease,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The MING has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar testing has been held in more than 50 communities over the past three months.

For photos of COVID-19 testing Aug. 26 on Mackinac Island, click here:

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6339541/michigan-national-guard-conducts-cost-free-covid-19-walk-thru-tests-mackinac-island