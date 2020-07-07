Michigan National Guard to assist with COVID-19 testing in Big Rapids

The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan State Police State Emergency Operations Center, and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and Thursday in Big Rapids.

Testing will be conducted from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, in the parking lot of Trinity Fellowship, which is located at 15085 220th Avenue in Big Rapids.

The Michigan National Guard has more than 25 trained testing teams ready to assist the State of Michigan with testing initiatives. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.

“The Michigan National Guard is honored to be a vibrant part of Michigan’s communities every day, but especially during times of crisis,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The Michigan National Guard has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state since March 18. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar testing has been held in 28 other communities over the past two months.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.