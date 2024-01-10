LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan native is currently in the quarter-finals of a competition, called “Bake from Scratch”, with the winner taking home $10,000, and a chance to be named the greatest baker – and there are only 8 more days to vote.

Alana Stamper is a passionate baker who faces a debilitating injury that led to a diagnosis of a rare disease – – all while starting her business, Mama Alana’s Pantry.

Michigan native, Alana Stamper, is competing for Greatest Baker title. (WLNS)

“I’ve always wanted to be in a competition like this we watch a lot of them on TV. I’ve just never gone for it,” Stamper said

Stamper is a first-generation American of Greek & Italian descent, and that along with her personal experiences with chronic illnesses and dietary restrictions, fueled her culinary journey.

“The one part of it is to launch my company and the other part is I was just diagnosed with a rare bone disease, so I would probably use that to go towards my medical bills,” Stamper said.

Years of experimentation and dedication led to the creation of gluten-free and mostly vegan mixes.

“I had to learn how to cook, gluten-free and cook well once I figured it out, I decided other people need to have good gluten-free food too,” Stamper said.

Voting for the greatest baker is now open through her website.