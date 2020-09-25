Michigan News: Midland Flooding update and Details on Opioid townhall

A $25 million dollar federal grant is coming to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The money will help with recovery efforts from the flooding in Midland county after two dams broke, back in May.

Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow said the funds will pay to rebuild roads in Midland and Gladwin Counties.

Current estimates show 2,500 buildings were impacted by the floodwaters, resulting in $200 million in damage.

Also new today, State health officials want to hear from Michiganders at 3:30 p.m. who have been impacted by Opioids.

They are hosting a virtual town hall, and would like you to take-part.

Organizers say they want to learn more about how the opioid epidemic has impacted different regions of the state so they can come up with solutions to turn the tide on this health crisis.

Some of the things they want to know are:

How the crisis has impacted you, your family, or your community.

And the services, programs, or policies would you recommend to help fight opioid abuse.

The virtual meeting starts at 3-30 P.M.

Here’s the link: https://www.michigan.gov/som/0,4669,7-192-47796-539895–,00.html