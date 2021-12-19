Michigan non-profit host holiday party for hundreds of children

Mount Pleasant, MICH. (WLNS) — Hundreds of families came to Mt. Pleasant Sunday to get into the holiday spirit and get a visit from the big man in red himself.

It was all a part of the Beta Sole Foundation’s annual Elf event, a day full of activities and presents for families across Michigan.

“Thought maybe they’d be picking up a few things, turn out it’s this big explosion and the kids are so excited and it was a beautiful thing,” said Sheila Reese, she brought her grandchildren to today’s event.



On Sunday at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, kids from across the state walked into a winter wonderland. From games, arts and crafts, a bouncy house, and more.

“It’s just nice to have everyone together and people are really bonding with this event it’s awesome,” said Anthony Demasi, Founder, and Director of the Beta Sole Foundation.

250 kids along with their families were there.

“I know they’re having fun. Every parent is going to be happy when they get out of here because the kids are going to be tired. And they had a great time,” said Reese.

The non-profit helps students after high school with building skills, mentorship, and scholarship. But on Sunday they’re focused on giving back to the community by giving out presents to each kid and showing them some good holiday fun.

“We’re glowing, it feels good to do something like this. Put on for your city, and do the right thing,” said Demasi.

They also had activities for the parents, which made many of them happy.

“The meal was wonderful, the massage was great,” said Scott Gross, he brought his entire family to the event.

For many guests, the best part was a special appearance straight from the North Pole.

“With the pandemic, it’s been hard on a lot of families so this really is a great program,” said guest Priscilla Garcia.

Kids and families jumped and clapped as Santa Claus walked through the doors.

“It’s a blessing. So the kids are going to be very very excited,” said Reese.

“It really brings the true meaning of Christmas spirit back,” said Gross.

Organizers for the non-profit say they hope to continue making this event bigger and better every year.

There is also a signup list, so be sure to sign up early for next year.