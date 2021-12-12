Michigan nonprofit asks for toy donations for kids in Kentucky amid the holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The nonprofit, Homeless Angels, is asking for toy donations to help spread holiday cheer to children in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The President of the nonprofit, Timothy Baise, will make a humanitarian flight to Kentucky after finding out there is a community need for toys.

Homeless Angels asking for community help

Donations and volunteer efforts will be accepted at the Homeless Angels warehouse in Williamston. The toys from the warehouse will be loaded and taken to a plane to head to the Mayfield Airport.

If you would like to drop off toys you can today from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Commons of Williamston, or tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.