CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Nordic Fire Festival in Charlotte gives attendees the chance to live like a Viking for an afternoon.

Events and activities at the festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Eaton County Fairgrounds, include axe throwing, live steel sword fighting, beard contests, organized brawls by historic reenactors, and much more.

You can also enjoy a mead hall, which will serve four different brands of mead, as well as beer, cider and food.

The festival features several historic demonstrations, such as a traveling swordsmanship museum. Guests can also enjoy the exploring the encampments set up by the Vikings of Vulksgaard and the Michigan Viking Alliance.

Live entertainment will be performed by the Daredevil Circus, Ring of Steel, Gwyd the Unusual, and the Swords of Valor.

You can also grab some cool gifts, as dozens of vendors will be attending with three large tents.

Learn more about the Michigan Nordic Fire Festival at www.michigannordicfirefestival.com.