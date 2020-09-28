Michigan Now Reports COVID-19 Outbreak Data for Schools

Lansing, Mich. — Staring today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will begin reporting outbreak information about COVID-19 in schools and universities.

It will be reported by school building every week.

Data on outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state.

A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time, showing a shared exposure outside of a household.

The information will be posted every Monday, and will include the school name, address, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both.

The information will cover K-through-12 schools, and colleges and universities.