Michigan Nurses Association calls for safe limits on nurse-patient assignments in hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A new video released by the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) is urging Michigan lawmakers to pass a bipartisan package of bills called, “Safe Patient Care Act.”

The legislation calls on Michigan lawmakers to set safety limits on nurses and assigned patient assignments in hospitals. The video released by the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) shares the story of a registered nurse from Commerce Township. The footage looks at the daily activities of a Registered Nurse, and there’s no limit on the number of patients assigned to one Registered Nurse.

The MNA says this was mainly problematic during the pandemic.

“In the worst public health crisis in 100 years, hospitals let us down. We didn’t get the staff or the resources we needed to take care of our patients,” Tresidder states in the video. “Nurses are left on their own, working 16 hour days, fighting an endless battle to keep our patients safe.”

The MNA states the”Safe Patient Care Act” could limit the number of patients assigned to one Registered Nurse. For instance, the number could be four patients per RN.

“Because there is no law, nurses are stretched too thin, too often, and we can’t spend the time we need to with our patients,” said Jamie Brown, RN, a critical care nurse and president of the Michigan Nurses Association. “Anyone who saw the images coming out of our hospitals from the pandemic understands that our system is failing. Hospital CEOs should not be making millions while cutting staff. The hospital lobby has gone unchecked for too long. We need our legislators to step up and pass laws to protect patients.”

