Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launches new COVID-19 workplace safety site

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) launched a new online COVID-19 Workplace Safety site – Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.

The site provides guidance and a toolkit of resources to keep workplaces safe as sectors of the state’s economy reopen.

With the continued risk of COVID-19 spread, everyone in the workplace must take necessary precautions. The site includes MIOSHA issued guidelines, posters for employees and customers, factsheets, educational videos and a reopening checklist – all of which will help businesses safely reopening their doors.

“As we reengage our economy and begin the long road back to our normal routines, it’s critical that we do so safely,” LEO Director Jeff Donofrio said. “Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety is designed to make the process of reopening safely easier and equip businesses and their staff with the resources necessary to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.”

In addition to the general workplace guidelines for employer and employees, MIOSHA provided further clarification on necessary steps several other sectors must take when reopening, including:

The site also provides guidance on how employers create and make available to employees and customers, a written exposure control plan which includes exposure determination and outlines measures that will be taken to prevent employee exposure to COVID-19, including as appropriate:

Engineering controls

Administrative controls

Hand hygiene and environmental surface disinfection

Personal protective equipment

Health surveillance

Training

Incorporating the latest guidance for COVID-19 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC), U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Governor’s Executive Orders

“Our first priority is to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “Employers, employees, and customers who follow these guidelines will help ensure that everyone returns home safe at the end of the day.”

Best practices that employees should follow to be vigilant in protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19:

Wash hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water,

Limit contact with others by remaining six feet apart,

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and tools routinely,

Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick,

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, and

Practice self-screenings to check for any abnormal/new symptoms.

Those with questions regarding workplace safety and health may contact MIOSHA using the new hotline at 855-SAFEC19 (855-723-3219).

To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.

Learn more about MIOSHA and their efforts to protect Michigan’s workforce at Michigan.gov/MIOSHA and routinely check the COVID-19 Workplace Safety Guidance toolkit for the latest materials at Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.