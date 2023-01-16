LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Gary Peters and other prominent Michiganders gathered to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Whitmer and Peters were joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Congresspeople Debbie Dingell, Rashida Tlaib, Shri Thandear, Jonathan Jackson, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Reverand Jesse Jackson Sr.

“Today we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his leadership fighting injustice, discrimination, and hate,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “Our state thrives when all Michiganders have a seat at the table and the opportunity to succeed. By following Dr. King’s example, we can continue to build on his legacy. I encourage every Michigander to reflect on the life of Dr. King and how we can all work together to build a more equitable, just, and prosperous Michigan for all.”

The event, the Let Freedom Ring Award Celebration, is held in Detroit with the goal of honoring Dr. King and his legacy.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived a life of service, and we honor him through service,” said Lt. Governor Garlin GIlchrist II in the release. “I encourage every Michigander to spend time today giving back and carrying forward the ideals of Dr. King. Dr. King’s legacy and unshakeable commitment to justice should guide us today and every day as we keep justice and equal opportunity at the forefront. Let us recommit ourselves to building a Michigan where everyone can reach their full potential.”