Michigan officials, companies, react to Biden vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said President Joe Biden on Thursday.



President Joe Biden announced several new covid-19 vaccine mandates.

One is that all federal employees have to get the shot another that all businesses with 100 employees or more must require the vaccine or weekly COVID-9 testing.

“We still have 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot,” said Biden.

The new requirements are something medical expert Farhan Bhatti says is needed to get through this pandemic.

“It is long overdue that we get more Americans vaccinated and that we come out of this pandemic because whether you’re Democrat or a Republican, we’re all sick of this,” he said.



But also something others say is overstepping personal rights.

“I would highly recommend those who have not gotten their vaccine yet to get vaccinated, but the President of the United States using an administrative rule to implement such a far-reaching policy that would impact over 100 million Americans is grossly overstepping that authority,” said Representative Peter Meijer.



Mid Michigan companies like the Board of Water and Light, which employs 700 people and Consumers Energy, which has more than 8,000 workers have said they plan to comply with the new federal requirements.