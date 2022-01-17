Michigan officials honor Martin Luther King Jr.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a time to honor his legacy combatting racial discrimination nationally.

He was an American Baptist minister, activist, and leader in the American civil rights movement until his assassination in 1968.

King displayed nonviolent demonstrations to bring justice to civil disobedience.

King led marches for black Americans to gain equal rights in voting, labor right, and any other basic civil right. He also helped organize the March on Washington in 1963 where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Michigan officials are honoring his legacy with the rest of the country today.

“Now more than ever, Dr. King’s tireless work and eloquent words remain relevant to our nation. His dedication to bettering our country carried a power to alter hearts, transform minds and create change. May we all use this day to reflect on his influence as a guide in our own lives.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we must defend what he fought tirelessly for.



That's why I vetoed legislation designed to make it harder to vote in Michigan.



I'll stand up against any attack on the civil rights that so many Americans have fought to preserve. — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) January 17, 2022

Today, MLK Jr. Day, I’m thinking about @MLKCommOfMidMI’s theme for this year’s celebration: “In the long run, justice finally must spring from a new moral climate.” Although originally written by Dr. King in 1957, these words feel incredibly relevant to the work going on today. pic.twitter.com/fizeTxhhmZ — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 17, 2022