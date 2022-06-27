MICHIGAN (WLNS)–National HIV Testing Day is Monday, June 27, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Division of HIV and STD Programs is encouraging Michiganders to get tested.

Every year the World Health Organization has a theme for National HIV Testing Day and this years theme is “HIV testing is self-care.”



With the idea of individuals, families and communities all promoting health, helping prevent disease while maintaining health and coping with illness.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV and its a number that continues to grow.

According to officials with the state and the CDC, there are around 40,000 people every year that test positive for HIV, with about 90% of those cases, being preventable, by testing and knowing your status.

In Ingham County, testing is offered at the Health Department and be done by scheduling an appointment, with the option of testing for sexually transmitted infections as well.



The option for testing is also offered in Jackson County, with the Health Department accepting both scheduled and walk-in appointments, which includes free HIV testing.

Many resources exist around Michigan to provide free or reduced cost for HIV testing and treatment. To find resources, and HIV testing locations, visit Michigan.gov/HIVSTI.