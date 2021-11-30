Michigan officials react to Oxford High School shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers and officials are reacting to the shooting at Oxford High School today that killed three students and injured at least six other people.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow are two of the officials who have released statements abut the tragedy.

You can read those statements below:

“My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now. “As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school. “My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer also lowered flags to honor the victims.

“Absolutely devastating. My heart goes out to the entire Oxford High School community. This news is a gut punch for parents and families in our state.” Senator Debbie Stabenow

“The news of today’s school shooting at Oxford High School is simply horrifying. On top of an already difficult situation with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our students now have to face this traumatic situation in a place that is supposed to be a safe space for learning and growth. “My heart goes out to all those involved. I am working with local authorities to understand all the information and provide as much assistance as my office can. I encourage anyone with information about this situation to share it with the police, and I thank our local responders for their swift assistance and response during this difficult time.” Shortly after 2 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported having a person in custody. Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D-Beverly Hills)

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community. My department has reached out to local law enforcement to offer assistance as this investigation unfolds and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to first responders on the scene. “We must act to properly address gun violence in our schools and the ongoing threat of another unconscionable tragedy if we continue to only offer thoughts and prayers. Our kids deserve better.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

“News of the shooting today at Oxford High School was horrifying for us both as educators and as parents. School should be a safe place for students and employees alike – but today that safety was shattered by gunshots. “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, as well as all the Oxford students and educators who’ll carry today with them for the rest of their lives. “We also want to thank the dedicated first responders whose swift action was essential, especially the school resource officer who apprehended the shooter and kept more innocent lives from being lost. “MEA and NEA are committed to working with our local members and the school district to ensure that students and employees get the emotional and physical support they need to begin recovering from this tragedy. “Further, we remain committed to ending violence in our schools. One event like this is too many – and this is not the first time the unthinkable has happened. Addressing the mental health needs of our students and the physical safety of everyone in our schools is not a partisan issue and must be something we work together to achieve. Each of today’s victims – and every student, parent, educator and first responder – deserves that commitment from us all.” MEA President Paula Herbart and NEA President Becky Pringle

This is a dark & painful day for Michigan. I send my deepest condolences to the families of the three students who have lost their lives — they have received the worst news any parent can ever imagine. 1/3 We must continue to pray and hope for the additional students and teacher who have been injured, and for the students who are in shock right now. They will somehow have to make sense of one of their peers doing this to them. I’m headed back to Michigan now. Our Oxford community is tight-knit, and people there care deeply for one another. That will be more important than ever now. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the students, educators, and families of those affected by today’s horrible shooting at Oxford High School,” said Dr. Ulbrich. “We all need to support the staff and students as they work through the trauma of today’s events and moving forward.” “This shooting underscores the need to focus on supporting our children’s mental health needs during devastating times like these,” Dr. Rice said. “Oxford High School students and staff will need a lot more care and support in the coming months. State and federal funds have been allocated this past year for districts to help address social and emotional needs, especially during such emergencies. I am confident that Superintendent Throne and the other leaders of Oxford Community Schools will do what needs to be done to quickly and gently tend to their students and the school community to work through this tragedy.” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice and State Board of Education President Dr. Casandra Ulbrich

