LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s Capital Rundown broadcast takes a look at the multiple indictments faced by former President Donald Trump.

Michigan is one of the states at the heart of the charges against Trump.

To date, there has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in Michigan or any other state.

But Michigan’s votes for President Joe Biden were among those publicly called into question by Trump, and one person who had to deal with those accusations is Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Also in the Capital Rundown, a conversation with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, who is looking at a possible run for the governor’s office in 2026, a look at the historic $82 billion budget passed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and recent security upgrades made at the state Capitol building.

