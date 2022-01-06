Michigan officials release statements on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today marks one year since the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, and Michigan lawmakers are releasing statements on the attack.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says that she will not let this day pass without recognizing the negative impact the insurrection has had on the United States.

The unprecedented attack on our democracy last year made clear that the biggest threat we face in maintaining our Constitution and all that this country stands for comes from within our own borders, fueled by seditious conspiracies and alternate realities that continue to be peddled today. Some will respond to today’s anniversary by doubling down on the dangerous lies that led to the January 6 riot. Others will say we must move on as a country as if the heinous scenes we collectively witnessed never happened. I refuse to let this day pass without recognizing the damage done and the very real threat that remains. I also send my heartfelt gratitude to the brave members of law enforcement who defended the Capitol that day, and honor those we lost in the days and months following as a result of the attack. Like many, I have heard the first-hand accounts from on-duty officers who put themselves in harm’s way that day. They defended our nation’s founding principles and deserve our utmost respect for their service and sacrifice. Those who have pushed unfounded claims of election fraud are deliberately chipping away at our democratic foundation in an effort to make last year’s attempt to overturn the will of American voters a successful, authoritarian outcome in future elections. We must continue to fight for our free and fair elections, and I remain committed to upholding democracy.”

U.S. Senator Gary Peters said it was a day that the nation will never forget and that each American has a responsibility to help defend the country.

One year ago, a shocking and violent attack on the U.S. Capitol shook the very foundation of our democracy. It’s a day that we as a nation can never forget. Thanks to the heroic efforts of U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers, the National Guard, and other law enforcement officers who defended our democracy that day – the insurrection failed. There is no question that this attack took a serious toll on our brave first responders, the Capitol Hill community, and our entire nation. But tragically – instead of coming together as a nation to completely condemn this violence – we have only seen this threat to our democracy grow as political leaders continue to spread the lies and disinformation that spurred the attack. I was proud to lead the first bipartisan investigation and report focused on the immediate security and policy changes needed to protect the Capitol. While many of the recommendations from that report are being successfully implemented – we must do more to tackle the grave national security threat posed by domestic terrorism and violent extremism. The increasing number of people who believe political violence is justifiable, adopt extremist ideologies, and embrace conspiracy theories threaten our very democracy and our future as a free and prosperous nation. Every one of us has a responsibility to help defend our democracy. We must unequivocally condemn the lies and provocations that provoked the violent attack – no matter our political persuasion. Congress should also do everything in its power to protect our democracy. We must pass voting rights legislation that will ensure every American’s voice can be heard at the ballot box, help restore faith in our electoral process, and support elections workers’ efforts to impartially and safely manage our elections. As we saw one year ago, our democratic principles can endure unimaginable challenges, but we must remain clear-eyed and relentless in our efforts to stop these threats from further eroding our democratic way of life.”

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow’s statement highlighted the efforts of the Capitol Police, National Guard and other first responders.

What we all witnessed on this day one year ago was nothing less than a violent insurrection against the very seat of our democracy and our American form of government. The Capitol Police, National Guard, other first responders and Capitol staff who were there that day are heroes, and they deserve our thanks and our continuing support. The violence that cost American lives was sparked by a Big Lie, concocted by someone who lost an election and fueled by a network of his supporters. Today is a day to be grateful for all of those who stood up for our Democracy on January 6, 2021, and those who have the courage to stand up every day.”

Michigan Representative John Moolenaar stated the importance of election integrity and the implementation of a voter ID while recognizing the Jan. 6 attack.

The violence at the Capitol last year was a sad moment for our country, and those who broke the law should be prosecuted. As Americans, we are blessed to live in a free nation and our democracy is stronger when we have the rule of law, election integrity, and voter ID. Those are vital concerns I have been working on, as well as the economic issues that are directly affecting Michigan families and their pocketbooks.”

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum’s focus was on the importance of election administrators, and because of last year’s events, election administrators need support now more than ever.

Just one year ago, the months-long effort to undermine our nation’s faith in our democratic way of life boiled over on January 6th when Donald Trump incited a riot and encouraged his supporters to storm the United States Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the proceedings of the Congress in ratifying the electoral votes sent by the States for the 2020 Presidential Election. I, like many, sat in horror watching these domestic terrorists invade our most sacred halls and defile our national treasures at the former President’s behest. Democracy survived that day, and the results of the election were certified under great duress. In the weeks and months that followed, we have seen that some of the individuals who were identified as being a part of this heinous attack have been brought to justice and more who are awaiting sentencing. Last year, I reminded us all that history was watching. It still is. It is just as important to get our reaction right to the long term effects of the insurrection as it was on January 6, 2021. Our Democracy is at stake.”

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s statement on the anniversary harped on Biden’s “insane policies” and “unconstitutional mandates”.

