Michigan officials respond to DOJ report on the FBI’s “mishandling” of Nassar investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers have begun releasing statements on the Department of Justice Report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.

Nassar was a former Olympic coach that also worked for MSU and Twistars, was convicted of possession of child pornography and sexually assaulting several women and girls. While Nassar only plead guilty to assaulting a few women, at least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar.

“These findings are absolutely appalling and reinforce the systemic failure that allowed a monster to continue inflicting sexual abuse on collegiate and amateur athletes. We must ensure this can never happen again. “We must take action in Congress and I will keep pushing for passage of my bipartisan legislation that would hold institutions accountable and ensure survivors are protected when they come forward with reports of abuse.” – Senator Gary Peters

“As the Representative for Michigan State University, some of the most impactful conversations I’ve had in my district have been with the survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse.



“These young women have shown extraordinary courage and poise beyond their years, and their activism continues to inspire me every day. But today’s report from the DOJ’s Inspector General makes clear that they were completely failed by federal law enforcement.



“I’m so disturbed by the findings in this report. The FBI’s own Inspector General found that the FBI not only failed to act quickly to investigate allegations against Nassar, but showed “extremely poor judgement” and violated FBI policies even when they did begin an investigation.



“This kind of government failure is unacceptable. I’ll be requesting a private briefing to understand how these failures were able to occur and, more importantly, the steps the Bureau is preparing to take to ensure nothing like this can ever happen again.” -Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08)