LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Mike DeWine of Ohio have placed a friendly wager on the outcome of Saturday’s University of Michigan and Ohio State University game.

‘The Game,’ as it has come to be known, kicks off at noon Saturday at U of M’s Big House in Ann Arbor.

Both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes are rolling into the showdown with 11-0 seasons.

DeWine, a Republican, bet peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint and cow patty ice cream from Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Democrat Whitmer has put down a wager of a gift package of Maize and Blueberry Gelato from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor.

In previous years, Whitmer has wagered other Michigan made goodies. In 2022, that was a Detroit-style gift package including the famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes and a case of Vernor’s ginger ale. In 2021, the bet was gift package of Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glenn Arbor Michigan. And in 2019, the Spartan governor wagered a box of goodies from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor.

For his part, DeWine has has matched Whitmer’s wagers with Ohio-made goodies. Last year, he offered up Buckeye Pizza from Adriactico’s on the OSU campus, Stewart’s Root Beer, which was started in Mansfield, Ohio in 1924 and Jumbo Cream Puffs from Scmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus. In 2021, he bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including those Schmidt’s cream puffs, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland. He also added in buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg. In 2019, DeWine offered a basket of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies.