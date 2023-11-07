LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you or your family frequently eat chicken nuggets, this recall may be important to know about.

The recall recently issued by the USDA for a Tyson brand chicken product has Michigan on its list of impacted states.

The recall is for nearly 30,000 pounds of fully cooked, breaded and shaped chicken patty products that may be contaminated with outside objects — specifically metal pieces.

Specifically, the Tyson product to keep an eye out for is the 29 oz. plastic bag package of “Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties.” The Best-If-Used-By date is marked as Sept. 4, 2024, with lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service became aware of the problem after receiving consumer complaints about small metal pieces present in the chicken. So far, there has been one reported minor oral injury associated with this product’s consumption.

You can find more information about the recall at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.