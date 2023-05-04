ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Gift of Life Michigan, an organ and tissue donation program, broke had a record-breaking April after receiving 53 donations.

The program’s previous monthly milestone was reached last November when it received 46 organ donations.

The 53 donations received in April resulted in 131 organ transplants, helping to save the lives of dozens of critically ill patients in Michigan and beyond.

“I’m in absolute awe of generous donors and their families with this newest milestone in Michigan,” said Dorrie Dils, president and CEO of Gift of Life, the country’s 10th-largest federally designated organ procurement organization. “Those 53 donors each gave their organ recipients hope, new life, and the potential for decades of time with their families and friends.”