LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Experts are urging Michigan parents to “catch up” children on vaccines before the new school year.

Childhood vaccination rates are at their lowest since 2011. Every year, there are vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks in schools.

Public health leaders say children should make sure their children are up-to-date on all immunizations to protect against outbreaks of serious communicable diseases such as measles, mumps, chickenpox and more as they return to in-person classes.

This year is of particular concern, as vaccination rates for Michigan children aged one to three have fallen below 70% in most counties in the state, according to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR).

In eight Michigan counties and the City of Detroit, the rate has dropped below 60%.

The nationally recognized I Vaccine campaign is a joint effort of the Franny Strong Foundation and MDHHS and is supported by the CDC, the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, the Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Michigan Health & Hospital Association, Michigan Osteopathic Association and Michigan State Medical Society.

For more information, visit I Vaccinate.