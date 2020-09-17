Michigan passes 114,000 COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 829 new cases and 9 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Of the nine deaths, five were identified in a vital records review of death certificates. The state total has now passed 114,000 and the death toll is 6,632 for Michigan.

The state case report comes as the Centers for Disease Control reported COVID-19 appears to be linked to preterm deliveries.

The researchers looked at medical data on nearly 600 hospital patients between March and mid-August who both tested positive for COVID-19 and were pregnant. Among the 445 births during the study, 12.6% of were preterm deliveries, which is more than 25% higher than the rate of preterm delivery for the general U.S. population, according to the CDC. Preterm births were three times more common in symptomatic patients than those who were asymptomatic.

Ten patients experienced either a miscarriage or stillbirth, but the report noted that the it “likely underestimates the percentage of pregnancy losses that occur among women with COVID-19.” Five of the pregnancy losses occurred after 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

Wednesday’s report echoed research published in JAMA earlier this summer that noted higher instances of preterm labor and cesarean sections among those with coronavirus infections, as well as “significantly higher” instances of stillbirths during the pandemic at a London hospital.

To read the full details of the CDC’s findings on preterm deliveries, read more here.

A similar report out of CDC showed children and young adults of color are dying from coronavirus at a much higher rate than their peers.

In more than 390,000 cases and 121 adolescent COVID-19 deaths analyzed by researchers, over 78% of the deceased were children of color.

In the CDC’s weekly morbidity and mortality report, researchers inspected young adult deaths under 21 that were reported between February 12 and July 31, which showed a widening racial disparity. Of the children who died, 45% were Hispanic, 29% were Black, and 4% were American Indian or Native Alaskan. Even more concerning, a larger percentage of deaths were among young adults aged 18-20, the most prevalent age for college-bound students.

You can read more about that report on WLNS.com here.

On Wednesday in Michigan, the state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joenigh Khaldun reported a 2-month-old died from COVID-19 in the state, highlighting the importance of understanding that COVID-19 can be transmitted to and from infants and young children.