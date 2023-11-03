LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan lawmakers passed some major clean energy bills late last night, and today people on both sides of the aisle are reacting.

Senate Bills 271, 273 and 502 were passed late into the night. The package sets a standard that the state of Michigan will be 100% carbon-free by 2040.

These bills create an energy storage requirement of 2,500 megawatts that would power more than 1.5 million homes for an entire year. They also increase energy waste reduction and boosts the state’s cap on rooftop solar from 1% to 10%. There are even incentives to shift away from gas appliances.

Now there has been push back on these partisan bills. One Republican cited an analysis that showed these bills could cost Michigan residents around $200 billion dollars in additional energy costs.

But others say this is a great way to make Michigan a leader in energy efficiency. The bills head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk to be signed.

And there are two more clean energy house bills that passed in the House and will now make their way to the Senate.