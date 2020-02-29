Michigan Pastors honored at 10th Annual Pastor’s Salute

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds came together at the Kellogg Hotel and Center Saturday afternoon to celebrate Michigan Pastors during the 10th Annual Michigan Pastor’s Salute.

77 Pastors were honored in total, with 42 present at the luncheon. Reverend Doctor Kay Porter was one of them.

“It means the world because many times being a pastor is a thankless job. Not that you want that pat on the back, but it does mean a lot when people appreciate the work that you do,” Rev. Porter said.

Mayor Andy Schor and U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D) Mich., were among the people who showed their appreciation.

“It’s such important work that they’re doing to reach out to show love and generosity and forgiveness. Whether it’s food, clothing, support for students to be able to go to college. There’s so many ways that the people in this room are providing leadership,” Sen. Stabenow said.

Organizers of the event say the purpose of the luncheon is to give honor as well as recognition to the shepherds of God for their dedication and commitment as religious leaders.

“They’re always there to help us when we’re in need and so this day is just a day to encourage them and to let them know we appreciate them,” Cathy Morgan, the Event Organizer said.