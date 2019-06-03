Michigan plays key role in 2020 presidential election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Even though the 2020 presidential election is still 17 months away, the candidates are already campaigning hard.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of 23 Democrats running for president, is coming to Lansing Community College tomorrow for a town hall.

She’s not the first to come through the mitten state.

Beto O’Rourke and Kirsten Gillibrand both campaigned here in March.

“Michigan is going to play a key role in the 2020 election,” said Arnold Weinfeld, the interim director of Michigan State University’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research.

Weinfeld thinks more and more candidates are taking advantage of Michigan’s impact.

“Michigan has always been a key state since the 1980s; it has moved between Democrat and Republican,” said Weinfeld.

Most Democrats are of course excited about Warren’s visit.

“We think it’s important for candidates and their spouses or close surrogates to come to mid-Michigan and talk about their vision for Michigan,” said Chris Swope, the chair of the Ingham County Democratic Party.

While many Republicans think:

“I think we as Eaton County and mid-Michigan kind of find her to be a little bit bombastic and not realistic with any of her new legislation that she’s going to try and push through, as she runs for the presidency,” said Chris Stewart, the chair of the Eaton County Republican Party.

But regardless of what party you’re voting for, Weinfeld thinks it’s important that everyone stays informed.

“It’s important that people seek out information as they’re coming through and if you have an opportunity, I encourage people to go and listen to them and see what they have to say about various issues,” said Weinfeld.