LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The weather is gorgeous outside, and for lots of people in a state that’s famous for its cars, it’s time to hit the road.

When you do, make sure you buckle up.

Michigan law enforcement agencies are increasing their patrols with the help of a grant from the Office of Highway Safety Planning.

The department said the increased enforcement has already started.

From 2019 to 2022 seatbelt usage rate dropped by just under 2%.

In 2021, 250 people were killed in motor vehicle accidents while not wearing seatbelts. 60% of those were adults between the ages of 18 and 34.