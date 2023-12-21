LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan lawmakers and politicians are weighing in on Attorney General Dana Nessel’s announcement of charges against political operatives Robert “Rob” and Anne Minard.

Joint statement from Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate (D-Detroit) and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids):

“This is a long-awaited day. These charges are the first of what we expect to be multiple steps in addressing the unparalleled level of corruption that was celebrated in Lee Chatfield’s inner circle. This ring of uniquely bad actors defrauded citizens and supporters for personal gain, committing serious crimes in the process for which they are now charged.

“Our new majority will continue in its mission of restoring trust between constituents and their elected leaders through transparency and ethics reform. We know that Attorney General Nessel and her team will leave no stone unturned in holding accountable those who flagrantly defied the law, and we will use the totality of the evidence revealed in this case to help inform future legislative action.”

Statement from State Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, chair of the Senate Committee on Elections:

“As we all watch this sordid saga of Lee Chatfield play out, it’s been incredibly disheartening to find out more about how his orbit gamed our political system and took advantage of others for their own personal gain. I applaud Attorney General Nessel for bringing the evidence to court to hold those accountable for their crimes.

“Our new majority takes this breach of public trust very seriously and is tasked with both changing the law and the institution itself. As Chairman of the Senate Elections and Ethics Committee, it is my duty to close the gaps that allow for this type of corruption to take place. As we learn about how those in Lansing operated in the dark, I will continue the work in the Senate to shine light on the actions in and around Michigan government.”