LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An amendment to Michigan’s power of attorney legislation was signed into law Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 4644 into law Tuesday, which amends Michigan’s Uniform Power of Attorney Act. The new legislation, which was sponsored by State Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt), includes these updates:

that Power of Attorney is accessible to more residents, which will decrease the number of guardianships and conservatorships appointed statewide;

increased acceptance of Power of Attorneys from financial institutions and healthcare providers; and that agents fulfil their fiduciary duties by mandating that they maintain detailed records and receipts, and reiterates the right to recover damages from exploiting agents.

The Michigan Uniform Power of Attorney Act is part of the state Elder Abuse Task Force, which was launched in 2019 and consists of more than 55 different organizations and more than 100 members — from private and nonprofit sectors.

“This bill, and our continued work in this area, is fundamental to restoring basic dignity to some of the most vulnerable adults in our state,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday. “The passage of the Uniform Power of Attorney Act into law is yet another accomplishment from the Department’s Elder Abuse Task Force and I applaud Governor Whitmer for signing this important legislation into law.”