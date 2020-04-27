Michigan prison hot spot says 12th inmate has died of virus

COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) – A 12th inmate has died from COVID-19 complications at a southern Michigan prison where more than 50% of inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lakeland prison in Branch County has a large share of Michigan’s older prisoners and is the first to test everyone.

The Corrections Department said 785 of roughly 1,400 prisoners at Lakeland have tested positive.

Only a fraction of all prisoners have been tested statewide, but the infection rate was 56%.

There has been at least 33 deaths.

Separately, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit to try to force the release of immigrants with health problems at the Calhoun County jail.

They’re being held there by federal immigration authorities.