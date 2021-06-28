Michigan Public Service Commission warns of utility fraud scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Public Service Commission is urging residents to not give out personal information over the phone as four of the commission’s staff received phone calls from utility scammers.

One MPSC staff member received a phone call from a caller claiming to be from the State of Michigan and asked repeatedly for information about her gas bill. Another staff member received a call in which the caller implied he was from Consumers Energy Co. and asked repeatedly for her account information, the Commission said.

“Neither the State of Michigan nor energy utilities such as Consumers Energy or DTE Energy Co. make unsolicited phone calls or come to your door asking to see your utility bill or for your utility account number,” said MPSC Chair Dan Scripps. “Utility customers should call the MPSC’s Customer Assistance Division at 1-800-292-9555 if they receive high-pressure calls asking for personal utility account information, which can be used to switch utility service without permission.”

The MPSC also encouraged Michiganders to closely examine their energy bills for unexpected charges.