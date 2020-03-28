Michigan ranks top 5 in nation for most COVID-19 cases with 4,650 cases, 111 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 4,650 cases and 111 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Michigan ranks in the top 5 in the nation behind New York, New Jersey, California and the state of Washington for the most coronavirus cases.

Wayne County ranks no.7 in the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in U.S. counties, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

The city of Detroit alone has 1,377 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths, which is more than some U.S. states have reported to date.

COVID-19 has hit the city of Detroit the hardest and currently carries one-third of all of the state’s cases of coronavirus.

Detroit-area hospitals including Beaumont Health have been overwhelmed with the influx of patients that on Thursday, announced it would close its emergency room to only COVID-19 patients.

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state has received 100,000 masks for healthcare workers and another 8,000 masks are on their way. Still, hospitals nationwide and in Michigan face a severe personal protective equipment shortage.

To date, 15,282 tests have been conducted for coronavirus in Michigan. Of those, 25 percent have tested positive.

On Friday evening, President Trump announced he would approve Gov. Whitmer’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Michigan — the declaration makes Michigan eligible for participation in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programming to provide relief for Michiganders impacted by the COVID-19 virus and measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Across Michigan, counties reporting the most COVID-19 cases include: